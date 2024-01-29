Diligent Investors LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.