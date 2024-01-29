Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $133.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $238.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.84.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.