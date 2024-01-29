Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

