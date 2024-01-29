Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.51).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.12) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

Dunelm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($52,214.82). In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($150,314.02). Also, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($52,214.82). Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.13) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 964.87 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,076.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,082.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

