e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY24 guidance at $2.47-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.47-$2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Creative Planning increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

