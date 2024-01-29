EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Wedbush began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $178.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.