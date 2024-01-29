EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EchoStar by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EchoStar by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SATS opened at $13.85 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

