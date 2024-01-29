Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.