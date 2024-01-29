Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $73.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

