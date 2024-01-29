Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $383.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

