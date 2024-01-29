EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $224.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

