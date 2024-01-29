Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

