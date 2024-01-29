Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

