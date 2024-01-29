Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVA

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.