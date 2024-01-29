Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.