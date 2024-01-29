Evercore ISI Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

