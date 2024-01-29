Evercore ISI Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $360.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.56.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

