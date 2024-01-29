Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.89.

EG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

EG opened at $379.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.83. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

