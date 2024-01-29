Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.01) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.59) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.13) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.56), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,173,086.05). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,260 ($41.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,703.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,885.99. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($41.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

