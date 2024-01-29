Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,057.50 ($38.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.01) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.59) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.13) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.56), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,173,086.05). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian Price Performance

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,260 ($41.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,703.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,885.99. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($41.55).

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Experian

(Get Free Report

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.