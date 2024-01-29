Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $173,621,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

