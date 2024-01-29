Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

