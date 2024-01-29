Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 146,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,986 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

