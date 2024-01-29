First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after acquiring an additional 817,038 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 282,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

