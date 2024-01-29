First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

FBMS opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

