First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 119.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $14.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.