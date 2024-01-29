First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 7.05% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

