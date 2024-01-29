FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

