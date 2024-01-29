Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.12. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $140.28.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

