Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 9,175 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

