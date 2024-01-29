Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.