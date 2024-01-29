Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.