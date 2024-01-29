Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AES by 46.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $17.15 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

