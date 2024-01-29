Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $501.60 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $510.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

