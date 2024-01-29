Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $288.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.29 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

