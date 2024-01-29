Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after buying an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

