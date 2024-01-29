Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

