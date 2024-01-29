Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $374.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

