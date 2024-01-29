Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

