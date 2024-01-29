Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $430.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $451.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

