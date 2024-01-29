Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

