Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $12,171,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $7,890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 345,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,187,321.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Moon bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,935. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,187,321.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

