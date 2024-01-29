Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $481,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

