Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

