Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $2,322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $283,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

