Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $529,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,243 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,034 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,113,000 after buying an additional 413,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,527 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,057 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.09.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,169. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

