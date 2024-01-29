Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $575,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $95.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

