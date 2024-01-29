Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $592,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP opened at $85.09 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

