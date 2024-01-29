Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.