Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $714,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

