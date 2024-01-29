Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

